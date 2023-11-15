LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Frito-Lay issued a voluntary recall of more than 16,000 bags of veggie crisps that may contain undeclared milk, an allergen.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Frito-Lay said some of its Off the Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps may contain milk ingredients due to the unintended presence of caramel seasoned crisps. The recall comes after an investigation into a customer complaint, FDA officials said.

The recall covers the snacks sold in 6 ¼ oz bags with a use-by date of March 12, 2024. The affected products have manufacturing codes 55432514MH, 55432516MH or 55432517MH.

Costumers would have been able to purchase the products as early as Sept. 13. The products were distributed to retail stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

FDA officials said no allergic reactions related to the recall have been reported, but anyone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk could face a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if the product is consumed.