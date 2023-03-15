(NewsNation) — A man who appeared on “Family Feud” is accused of murdering his estranged wife, according to reports.

Timothy Bliefnick, 39, a former contestant of the game show in 2020, is facing first-degree murder and home invasion charges in connection to the death of Rebecca Bliefnick in Quincy, Illinois.

The mother of three was discovered shot to death inside her home along Kentucky Road on Feb. 23. Timothy Bliefnick was taken into custody on March 13.

While the investigation continues, the Quincy Police Department called Timothy Bliefnick’s arrest a “significant step forward in the search for justice for Rebecca.”

Authorities say the Rebecca’s death has shaken the Quincy community.

“This brutal crime has had the Quincy community on edge and our residents living in fear,” the police department posted to their Facebook page.

KHQA reports the couple married in 2009, but were going through divorce proceedings at the time of Rebecca’s death. The news outlet reports court records related to the Bliefnicks were removed from Illinois’ public records website and a judge ordered them to be sealed.

Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for Adams County State’s Attorney, said Rebecca’s killing was not a random act of violence, but said it’s important for the community to recognize the death for what it is: “An act of domestic violence.”

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services along with a Quincy police detective have been in contact with the Bliefnick children.

Quincy Police shared a message for Rebecca’s family: “To Ms. Bliefnick’s family, nothing we do as a police department will ever bring Rebecca back to you and her three boys. All we can do is use our tools, talents and every available resource to bring you justice. Our thoughts and prayers remains with you.”

Timothy Bliefnick is being held on a no-bond warrant at the Adams County Jail.