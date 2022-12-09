LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An Energy Department official is accused of stealing luggage from Harry Reid International Airport just weeks after facing a similar charge in Minneapolis, Nexstar’s KLAS learned Thursday.

A felony warrant was issued for Sam Brinton, deputy assistant secretary of the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Biden administration, sources said. The charge is for grand larceny with a value between $1,200 and $5,000, records showed.

Brinton faces charges for a similar incident at the Minneapolis airport. Brinton was on leave after charges were filed in connection with that incident, an Energy Department spokesman said in November.

Last month, the department confirmed that Brinton had been seen on surveillance footage at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September apparently taking a bag from a claim that matched the description of luggage that had been reported missing, according to an October court filing.

The filing states that Brinton can be seen removing the tag from the bag and hastily leaving the area.

Brinton was due to appear in court on Dec. 19 in connection with the Minneapolis charges, which are punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.