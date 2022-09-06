MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A police affidavit obtained by Nexstar’s WREG reveals additional details about the discovery of Eliza Fletcher’s body on Monday after Memphis police say she was abducted last week.

Fletcher, a 34-year-old mother and teacher, disappeared after she went for a run early Friday morning. Police said she was forced into an SUV near the University of Memphis around 4 a.m.

According to the affidavit, officers were combing a South Memphis neighborhood when one of them noticed tire tracks in the grass near a home on Victor Street.

Records indicate officers also smelled the odor of decay. They found the body of a woman, later identified as Fletcher, next to a set of steps near the driveway behind the home.

Law enforcement also found her purple Lululemon running shorts in a discarded trash bag about 100 feet north of the scene.

Surveillance videos also revealed that the suspect’s vehicle was in the area on Friday, Sept. 2 around 5:48 a.m.

Law enforcement said the same GMC Terrain was seen exiting I-240 at the South Parkway East exit.

Police said surveillance footage spotted the vehicle turning west onto Person Avenue around 5:52 a.m.

The West Tennessee Medical Center verified that the body found was in fact Eliza Fletcher. Memphis Police made the announcement to the public Tuesday morning.