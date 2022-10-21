SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A family in South Jordan, Utah, is dressing up their home as the house from Disney’s “Encanto” for Halloween.

The idea came from the Chia Family’s four-year-old daughter. She said she was afraid when walking past all the houses with traditional Halloween decorations such as skeletons, demons and ghosts.

And so, the family spent hours decorating their home with bright colors and characters so that it would look as though the home is straight out of “Encanto.” According to the mother, Cindy Chia, on Instagram, all the decorations were repurposed birthday decorations to bring “JOY” in the spooky season.

The family is even giving away a chance to meet “Encanto” star, Mirabel, on Halloween. Two winners will be selected on Oct. 28 to meet the beloved Disney character.

To enter, visitors just need to take a picture in front of the home, post the photo on Instagram and follow and tag Cindy Chia on Instagram. Those looking for the address of the “Encanto” house can send Chia a message through Instagram.