CBS calls Alex Trebek a “true inspiration”

NEW YORK, NY (WMBB) — CBS released a statement concerning the recent passing of long-time Jeopardy host, Alex Trebek — calling his death “a tremendous loss for the JEOPARDY family.”
See the full statement below:
Words can’t even describe what a tremendous loss this is for our JEOPARDY! family. Not only was Alex a television icon, but he was one of the most genuine, kind caring people you could ever know. The way he openly and bravely battled cancer, while continuing to host the show, was a true inspiration. He has brought joy to the millions of fans — including generations of families—who have welcomed Alex into their living rooms each night. Our hearts go out to Alex’s wife and children. We have truly lost a legend.Steve LoCascio, President of CBS Television Distribution.