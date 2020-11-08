CBS calls Alex Trebek a “true inspiration”

CULVER CITY, CA – APRIL 17: Game show hosts Alex Trebek (L) and Pat Sajak (R) pose on the set of the “Jeopardy!” Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational Tournament Show Taping on April 17, 2010 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY (WMBB) — CBS released a statement concerning the recent passing of long-time Jeopardy host, Alex Trebek — calling his death “a tremendous loss for the JEOPARDY family.”

See the full statement below:

Words can’t even describe what a tremendous loss this is for our JEOPARDY! family. Not only was Alex a television icon, but he was one of the most genuine, kind caring people you could ever know. The way he openly and bravely battled cancer, while continuing to host the show, was a true inspiration. He has brought joy to the millions of fans — including generations of families—who have welcomed Alex into their living rooms each night. Our hearts go out to Alex’s wife and children. We have truly lost a legend.

Steve LoCascio, President of CBS Television Distribution.

