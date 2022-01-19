Cause of death released after mother, son fall at Petco Park

FILE- People pass Petco Park, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in San Diego. San Diego police determined that the cause of death of a 40-year-old woman and her 2-year-old son who plunged from the third level of Petco Park last year. In a statement released Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, the San Diego Police Department said that Raquel Wilkins’ death, on Sept. 25, 2021, has been classified as a suicide and her son Denzel Browning-Wilkins’ death has been classified as a homicide. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego police have determined the causes of death of a 40-year-old woman and her 2-year-old son who plunged from the third level of San Diego’s Petco Park, just as thousands of baseball fans were heading inside for a Padres game last year.

Raquel Wilkins’ death on Sept. 25, 2021, has been classified as a suicide, and her son Denzel Browning-Wilkins’ death has been classified as a homicide, the San Diego Police Department said in a statement Wednesday.

“The detectives conducted a thorough and comprehensive investigation that included dozens of interviews, reviewing of available video footage, and collecting background information to determine what led to the deaths,” the statement said.

The determinations were made in consultation with the San Diego County Medical Examiner, police said.

Dan Gilleon, an attorney for Wilkins’ family, disputed the findings and said the deaths were a tragic accident. He said the investigation’s conclusion is meant to shield the city from potential litigation.

“The city doesn’t want to explain why it concluded that a young mother would kill her only child at an event where witnesses said she was happy,” Gilleon said in a text to The Associated Press. “To me, the city is acting like any other defendant in a lawsuit: blame the victim, especially if they are not able to defend themselves.”