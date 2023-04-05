SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The founder of the mobile payment service Cash App died after an apparent stabbing near downtown San Francisco early Tuesday morning, and police are asking the public to come forward with any information.

Bob Lee, 43, was an executive at cryptocurrency firm MobileCoin.

Around 2:35 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Main Street after receiving a report of a stabbing in the area. Officers found Lee suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds.

Lee was given first aid by officers and emergency medical responders before he was taken to a local hospital. He later died of his injuries.

No arrests have been made and no description of a suspect has been released.

Police are investigating this incident as a homicide.