(KTLA) — Authorities are investigating after a store owner was allegedly shot and killed for hanging a Pride flag outside her Southern California shop Friday night.

San Bernardino County deputies responded to a shooting at the Mag Pi clothing store located in Cedar Glen around 5 p.m.

Arriving deputies said they found the victim, 66-year-old Laura Ann Carleton suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, who was not identified, allegedly fled the area on foot but was soon found by deputies.

While confronting the suspect, who was allegedly armed with a handgun, a “lethal force encounter occurred” and the suspect was killed, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. No deputies were injured, and no additional details were released about the shooting.

Detectives say they determined the suspect had made “several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the store before shooting Carleton.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or online.

Additional details about the suspect have also not yet been released.