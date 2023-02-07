DENVER (KDVR) – Whether you call it a bigfoot, sasquatch or yeti, there are plenty of folks all over the country who claim they’ve seen one.

According to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, the top state for sasquatch sightings is Washington, where there have been 708 “credible” sightings.

“This comprehensive database of credible sightings and related reports is maintained by an all-volunteer network of bigfoot/sasquatch researchers, archivists, and investigators in the United States and Canada–the BFRO,” the organization said.

Other states with significant bigfoot “sightings” include: California, with 461; Florida, with 338; Ohio, with 318, and Illinois, with 302.

According to Britannica, a bigfoot is “a large, hairy, humanlike creature” that some believe exists in the northwestern region of the U.S. and in western Canada.

“It seems to represent the North American counterpart of the Himalayan region’s mythical monster, the Abominable Snowman, or Yeti,” it stated.

By no means are bigfoot sightings confined to just a handful of states. Since the mid-90s, the BFRO has recorded thousands of “credible” signings in every U.S. state aside from Hawaii.

In Colorado, for instance, there have been 130 sightings. The state is also home to a so-called Sasquatch Outpost museum in Bailey, where visitors can learn more about bigfoot and check out the sasquatch encounter discovery museum.

“At The Sasquatch Outpost, we’re dedicated to solving the mystery for ourselves, and we welcome anyone and everyone who’s ever been interested in Sasquatch to visit us here in Bailey,” the museum claims. “We have a museum and retail shop dedicated to the creature, and we also host regular meetings to share sightings and stories with other enthusiasts!”

Top states for bigfoot sightings

Here is a look at the states with the most bigfoot sightings, according to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization:

Washington: 708 California: 461 Florida: 338 Ohio: 318 Illinois 302 Oregon: 257 Texas: 253 Michigan: 225 Missouri: 166 Georgia 140 Colorado: 130 Pennsylvania: 126 New York: 120 Kentucky 115 Oklahoma: 111

The BFRO says bigfoot sighting in the United States, Canada, or any other country, can be reported to its team. Reports “will be kept quiet and not published if you request it,” according to the BFRO.