(NEXSTAR) – A beloved novelty ice cream treat found at convenience stores, ice cream trucks, and even Taco Bell has reportedly been discontinued.

The Choco Taco, which features fudge-swirled ice cream in a chocolate wafer reminiscent of a hard taco shell, has been around since the 1980s. It gained popularity when it partnered with Taco Bell, but was off the menu for seven years until a return to select locations in February.

That return appears to be shortlived though, as Klondike has reportedly decided to discontinue the Choco Taco. A representative for Klondike, which owns Choco Taco, told CNN and People the decision was made due to a spike in demand for other Klondike products over the last two years.

While the Choco Taco is still listed as an available product on Klondike’s website, clicking on ‘Choco Taco’ redirects users to the website’s homepage.

You may still be able to find Choco Tacos at retailers as they sell through their remaining inventory, the representative told CNN, and the store locator on Klondike’s website appears to work still.

Klondike, Taco Bell, and Unilever (which owns Klondike) have not yet responded to Nexstar’s request for comment.

Twitter users were noticeably upset about the end of the Choco Taco. One user noted, “One day you had your last Choco Taco and you didn’t even know it.”

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian even told Unilever he’d “like to buy the rights to your Choco Taco and keep it from melting away from future generations’ childhoods.” Patrick Shriver, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, replied, saying he would “go in on this.”

Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.