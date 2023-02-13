(NEXSTAR) – Actor Austin Majors, a child star from the hit network cop drama “NYPD Blue” has died at the age of 27, according to multiple outlets.

Majors died Saturday night while staying at a homeless housing facility in Los Angeles. A source “with direct knowledge of the circumstances” told TMZ they believe Majors may have ingested a fatal amount of fentanyl.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s initial report lists the cause of death as “Deferred pending additional investigation.”

“Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career,” the family told TMZ in a statement. “He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing.”

In a post to Instagram, Majors’ sister, Kali, wrote, “It’s so surreal to me still. He was only 27 with so much life left to live.”

For seven seasons on “NYPD Blue,” Majors portrayed the role of Theo Sipowicz, the son of iconic main character Andy Sipowicz, who was portrayed by actor Dennis Franz.

His career also included appearances on “How I Met Your Mother,” “Desperate Housewives,” and “NCIS,” according to his IMDB page.