(KTLA) – “Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger. Can I take your order?”

Arby’s, in partnership with Paramount+, is bringing the iconic meal from the 1997 “Good Burger” movie to life. The “Good Burger 2 Meal” consists of Arby’s Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, a strawberry shake and fries.

Arby’s is bringing the iconic Good Burger meal to life with its latest menu offering. (Arby’s)

“Many of our guests have such fond memories of watching GOOD BURGER when they were younger, and in many ways, Arby’s evokes a similar sense of nostalgia as a place they grew up going to with family and friends,” Ellen Rose, Arby’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

The meal, which costs $12.99, is currently available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time.

Fans of Arby’s and “Good Burger” can also find exclusive merch on the Arby’s Shop website. The collection includes a gray crewneck sweatshirt and a black t-shirt complete with “unique designs that capture the spirit of the collaboration,” a news release said.

“Good Burger 2,” a sequel to the film spun from the Nickelodeon comedy series “All That,” will premiere on Paramount+ on Nov. 22.