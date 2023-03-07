Above video courtesy of Texas Parks and Wildlife

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS (KXAN) – An alligator that was reportedly stolen from a Central Texas zoo as an egg or a hatchling was returned to the zoo this week after being found by Texas Parks and Wildlife, social media posts show.

A post by the Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo, which is roughly an hour from Austin, says a former volunteer at the zoo appears to have pocketed an alligator hatchling or egg at least two decades ago, according to their post.

“We got a call from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department that someone apparently has had in their possession for over 20 years now, interesting part of this story is evidently they volunteered here,” the video said. “Either the egg or the hatchling alligator at the time…put it in their pocket and took off and actually kept this thing as a pet.”

Texas Parks and Wildlife said the alligator had been living illegally in someone’s backyard in Central Texas and had grown to nearly 8 feet. The alligator was found roughly 50 minutes from the zoo in New Braunfels, staff said.

“Alligators don’t make good pets, y’all,” Parks and Wildlife posted.

The alligator will live at the Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo for the rest of its life, zoo staff said. It was introduced to the other alligators this week.