OKALOOSA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida airport employee was arrested after deputies said he stole over $16,000 worth of items from travelers’ luggage.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Giovanni De Luca, an airline subcontractor who worked at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport, faces two counts of grand theft.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, in July, a traveler reported her luggage, which had more than $1,600 worth of stuff inside, never got to her destination. It was listed as stolen or lost. There was an Apple AirTag, a tracking device, inside the suitcase which showed it was in the area of Mary Esther neighborhood.

On Tuesday, deputies said another traveler reported missing more than $15,000 worth of jewelry and other items from their luggage.

OSCO said they began interviewing employees who lived in the area of the Airtag’s location. That’s when they went to De Luca’s home.

The second victim’s items were found in his home. De Luca also admitted to going through the first victim’s luggage and removing the Airtag, though those stolen items were not found.

“This arrest is an example of excellent teamwork by our Airport Security Unit, our Investigators, and the Airport to find the person responsible for these thefts and make sure he is held responsible,” Sheriff Eric Aden said.

