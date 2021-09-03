64-year-old attacked by shark in the Gulf; Coast Guard medevacs him

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station New Orleans approaches the fishing vessel Moon Glow approximately 35 miles southeast of Grand Isle, Louisiana, Sept. 3, 2021. The helicopter crew medevaced a 64-year-old man who sustained a severe leg injury when he fell into the water and was attacked by a shark. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station New Orleans)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — A 64-year-old man was medevaced by the Coast Guard after he was attacked by a shark about 35 miles southeast of Grand Isle, according to a press release from the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at 12:51 a.m. from personnel aboard a fishing vessel called the Moon Glow stating a 64-year-old male crew member had been attacked by a shark and was severely injured.

The man had reportedly been untangling fishing nets from the vessel’s propeller when he fell overboard and was bitten by a shark of unknown size and species. Crew members aboard the boat applied a tourniquet to the man’s partially amputated leg and radioed for help.

Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac. A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to the scene.

When the helicopter crew arrived, a Coast Guard rescue swimmer administered first aid and applied a new tourniquet to the man’s leg. The crew hoisted the injured man and transported him to University Medical Center New Orleans in critical condition.

