(WKBN) — Over 500,000 Scotch thermal laminators manufactured by 3M have been recalled due to a fire hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the problem is that a safety feature can fail if the laminator overheats, possibly causing a fire.

There have been nine reports of such fires, including three that resulted in minor property damage. No injuries have been reported, however.

The recall includes about 516,500 laminators as well as about 3,560 more sold in Canada.

(CPSC)

The affected products, which have “Scotch” printed on the front, are light gray/white in color with gray accents with the following model numbers: TL1302, TL1302VP, TL1302EF and TL1302KIT.

The model number and device serial number can be found on a sticker on the bottom of the laminator. The sticker on all devices includes only the model “number” TL1302 without letters.

The affected product was sold at Walmart, Staples, Costco and other stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com, Amazon.com and Staples.com from April 2014 through October 2022.

The CPSC advises anyone with the laminators to immediately unplug them and contact 3M for a refund and proper disposal instructions.

Contact the company at 1-800-772-4337 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online.

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.