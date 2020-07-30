3 officers, 1 suspect wounded in Chicago shooting

CHICAGO (WGN) — Three Chicago police officers and a suspect were wounded in a shooting on the city’s Northwest Side on Thursday. Two other officers were also taken to the hospital.

The shooting occurred near the 25th District police station around 9:30 a.m. Police said it occurred during an attempt to arrest a suspect in a carjacking that occurred in June.

Police said it wasn’t immediately known how the suspect acquired the gun — whether officers missed it in their search or whether the person was able to get a gun from the officers.

CPD officer shot. In critical condition. Huge police and fire presence just outside of area 5 police headquarters. @WGNRadioNews @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/aws3cKqCZZ — Erik Runge (@WGNErik) July 30, 2020

The suspect is accused of firing shots and hitting three officers.

One officer was taken to a hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery for a gunshot wound to the neck. At 11:30 a.m., doctors said they were working to stabilize him.

The second officer was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the bullet-proof vest, and a third was wounded in the hip.

Two additional officers were taken to the hospital with chest pains, according to police.

The suspect was also wounded and taken to the hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Most of the officers and detectives seem to be congregated between the two buildings. @WGNRadioNews @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/9Ghpa179Me — Erik Runge (@WGNErik) July 30, 2020

On Twitter, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot asked for prayers for the officers.

“Today is a searing reminder of the danger our men and women of our Police Department face every day they put on their uniforms and leave their homes,” her tweet said.