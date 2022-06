AMES, Iowa (WHO 13) — Three people, including the alleged shooter, are dead after a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa. It happened at Cornerstone Church on U.S. Highway 30 shortly before 7 p.m.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office tells WHO 13 that two women were killed by a shooter and the shooter is also dead.

The church was hosting a Salt Company Kickoff event tonight for college-age individuals to worship together.

This is a developing situation.