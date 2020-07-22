15 shot after exchange of gunfire after South Side funeral: Chicago police

CHICAGO — Fifteen people were shot after an exchange of gunfire following a funeral in the city’s Gresham neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

First Deputy Eric Carter said around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, someone inside a black car driving near the Rhodes Funeral Home at 1018 W. 79th Street opened fired at the attendees of a funeral. Police said the attendees then exchanged gunfire.

The black car eventually came to a stop when it crashed on Carpenter Street. Police said the people inside, which could have been up to four, exited the car and fled.

One person of interest was taken into custody for questioning.

Fifteen people suffered gunshot wounds to various parts of their bodies.

UPDATE ON TUESDAY'S FUNERAL SHOOTING: @Chicago_Police increased the victim total to *15.*



-The oldest victim was a 65 y/o woman.

-Youngest: a 21 y/o woman

-10 of the victims were women

-Victims taken to 5 different hospitals

-Victims taken to 5 different hospitals

-5 in serious condition

According to police, a 21-year-old woman is listed in good condition at Little Company of Mary Hospital; a 37-year-old woman is listed in good condition at The University of Chicago Medical Center; a 24-year-old woman is listed in good condition at The University of Chicago Medical Center; a 26-year-old woman is listed in serious condition at The University of Chicago Medical Center; a 31-year-old man is listed in serious condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center; a 32-year-old man is listed in serious condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center; a 27-year-old woman is listed in good condition at The University of Chicago Medical Center; a 30-year-old woman is listed in good condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center; a 43-year-old woman is listed in serious conditions at Advocate Christ Medical Center; a 38-year-old man is listed in serious condition at The University of Chicago Medical Center; a 22-year-old man is listed in good condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center; a 65-year-old woman is in good condition and was treated on the scene; a 49-year-old woman is listed in serious condition at Stroger Hospital; a 24-year-old woman is listed in good condition at St. Bernard Hospital; a 31-year-old man is listed in good condition at Advocate Christ Hospital.

No juveniles were shot, according to police.

One woman who spoke to WGN said her 22-year-old son was among those shot. She said she wants everyone to just put the guns down.

The funeral was for a 31-year-old man who was shot last week.

Police said they found about 60 shell casings at the scene.

Police are asking community members to provide officials with any information that can help their investigation.

No further information was provided.

The shooting happened just as President Donald Trump said he plans to deploy 150 federal agents to Chicago to help curb violence.