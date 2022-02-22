BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 14-year-old girl is now out on bond after allegedly trying to hire a hit-man to kill her ex-boyfriend.

Baton Rouge police arrested the juvenile on Valentine’s Day after she allegedly tried to hire a hitman from RentAHitman.com. Authorities were notified when the website reached out to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

“When they received this information on their website, they thought it was enough information and critical enough incident to give us a call,” said BRPD Sgt. L’Jean McKneely. “We had enough evidence to make an arrest.”

The district attorney confirmed that the girl’s mother posted the $75,000 bond.