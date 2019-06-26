National HIV testing day approaching

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Are you aware of your HIV status? Have you ever been tested? If not, this week might be the perfect time to do so.

Thursday marks national HIV testing day nationwide.

It’s one day that everyone joins together for the same common cause, finding out their HIV status.

The testing is completely free and will be taking place in Marianna on Wednesday from 10-2p.m. at Three Rivers apartments.

On Thursday, the staff will be at the Basic NWFL office located at 432 Magnolia Avenue from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Staff said they want people to be able to have a happy healthy life and encourage everyone to get tested.

“Please, get tested. It’s not just for National HIV testing day, but anytime that works for you that’s convenient. It’s important to know your status,” said Basic NWFL President/CEO, Valerie Mincey.

The test is a simple finger prick with results returned in 20 minutes.

Basic of NWFL is located in downtown Panama City, and they actually do free HIV testing year round.

You can either walk into their office or make an appointment.

