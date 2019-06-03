National Foster Care Awareness Month Shows Need For More Foster Homes in Northwest Florida

The month of May is National Foster Care Month but, the work continues year around and the number of children needing help is on the rise.

A local organization is spreading the word on how foster care serves Northwest Florida.

“We are seeing an uptick in the number of kids that are being placed in care, unfortunately,” shared Tracey Williams, United Methodist Children’s Home, Northwest Florida Ministries Executive Director.

As the need increases, the number of helping hands decreases. In Okaloosa County alone, 46 foster homes are needed, which means that those children will have to be relocated to another county.

“I hear folks all the time say, oh there’s not a problem in Destin there absolutely is and so. Okaloosa County is the third highest in our circuit in terms of the foster care placement needs,” said Williams. “And, it’s the lowest in terms of available foster parents that we have.”

Imagine being a child, and you’re being placed into foster care. Not only are you’re being removed from your parents and family but now, you are being moved to a new home, an entirely different county and new school system.

“Now, you want to take them away from their schools. Where they know all their friends and teachers. Then they have to see doctors they are not familiar with,” explained Williams. “So, this whole thing just adds to the anxiety and trauma of what that child is going through. “

The main challenge they face, are recruiting new foster families.

“It sort of stays in (the 30 families) range because we will often lose families when they adopt our kids. Which we love but, we are constantly recruiting and training,” said Williams.

Williams told us without the support of the community and local churches, they wouldn’t be able to do what they do.

“Obviously the state has boarding rates and contract rates that are just not realistic in terms of being able to take care of that child,” shared Williams. “We do rely on our community and churches to keep our programs going and then, of course, the families who open up their hearts!”

For more information on how you can help children in need in your area, https://www.umch.net/