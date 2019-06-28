National Defense Authorization Act would provide $1.27 billion to Tyndall Air Force Base

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator Marco Rubio is applauding the Senate’s passage of the National Defense Authorization Act of 2020.

If reconciled by the House of Representatives, the bill would provide $750 billion in defense spending, including $1.27 billion for construction on Tyndall Air Force Base.

The bill would also include a 3.1 percent pay raise, the largest in a decade, for uniformed service members.

“This is one step closer to marking the 59th consecutive year in which Congress has fulfilled its constitutional responsibility to ensure the defense of our nation against those whose sole pursuit is to extinguish the light of freedom-seeking people,” Rubio said. “This year’s NDAA prioritizes our troops and their families, as well as the modernization of our forces to guarantee that the United States never enters a fair fight. Congress must make clear to the world that our troops will never be outgunned or outmaneuvered, and that this great nation will always protect its citizens.”

The House plans to take up its version of the bill in July. The two bills have considerable differences, including the dollar figure. The House bill would authorize $733 billion for defense compared with the Senate’s $750 billion.