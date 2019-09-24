National ‘Dads Bring Your Kids to School’ Day

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Education honored fathers and father figures by hosting ‘Dads bring your kid to school’ day. The special day began a couple years ago as a fun way for fathers to get involved with their children at school.



“It was absolutely phenomenal.”



In Bay County, schools offered dads the chance to eat breakfast with their students before classes began.



Fathers, grandfathers, step dads, all father figures were invited to spend the morning with their kids. Lynn Haven Elementary PTO President, Charlie Wiles, said first responders across the county volunteered to eat with students who didn’t have fathers in attendance.



“We had the police department come out and support us, the fire department, some grandpas, some uncles,” said Wiles.



The numbers across the county were astounding.



“We couldn’t expect more, I’d say we had almost 300 dads here today, it means so much that they came out to support their kids,” said Wiles.



Wiles is even starting a fathers group at the elementary school after seeing the turn out.



“We’re going to be doing an all pro-dads chapter here at Lynn Haven Elementary School and what it is is a time that dads can come support their kids in the morning, sit down and have breakfast with them and discuss courage, dependability and things that they can do with their kids throughout the week or the month just to show them that they’re there for them,” said Wiles.



Many fathers committed to keeping the program going in the future at Tuesday’s breakfast.



“We would like to encourage all the dads to come out. I had at least 10 dads approach me and commit to coming to the next meeting, so I think as we grow as time goes and maybe we can get to 100, or 200 people,” said Wiles.



The Lynn Haven Elementary group plans to meet on the last Tuesday of each month.

For more information contact Lynn Haven Elementary and ask for Charlie Wiles.

