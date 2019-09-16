NASA: Newly discovered comet likely interstellar

(CNN) — Scientists have spotted a new comet in the Milky Way, and NASA believes it originated from outside our solar system.

The comet was first detected on August 30th by scientists at the MARGO observatory in Crimea. After this initial observation, the Scout system at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory also flagged the object as possibly originating from outside of our solar system.

Although the official confirmation has not been made yet that the comet, now known as C/2019 Q4 (Borisov), is interstellar — it has astronomers over the moon with happiness because it would be only the second object detected as such. The first interstellar object was observed and confirmed back in October of 2017.

The comet is making its way toward our sun, and the closest it will come to Earth is a distance of 190 million miles. Currently, it’s 260 million miles away from our sun and will make its closest approach on December 8.

Scientists say, it will eventually end up back outside our solar system.