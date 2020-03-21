Name of service member who died during training is released

Breaking News
Airman First Class Keigan Baker

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The name of a service member who died during a training exercise was released Saturday.

On Thursday, Airman First Class Keigan Baker from the 24th Special Operations Wing passed away during a surface training swim in St. Andrew Bay in Panama City Beach. Baker was taking part in the Air Force Combat Dive Course run by Air Education and Training Command’s Special Warfare Training Wing headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. 

The Air Force is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Congressman Matt Gaetz released Baker’s name and expressed condolences to his family.

“Our Northwest Florida community and the entire nation mourns the loss of Airman First Class Keigan Baker and join together in prayer for his family during this difficult time,” Gaetz said.

