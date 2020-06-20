NAACP Youth Council of Jackson County celebrates Juneteenth

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Local leaders came together on Friday for a peaceful gathering to celebrate and remember the historical significance of Juneteenth.

Juneteenth, or Freedom day, marks the end of slavery in the United States.

The NAACP Youth Council of Jackson County planned the educational celebration to teach children about their ancestor’s pasts, so they can educate not only themselves, but others around them.

“It’s imperative that the children know their history because when you don’t know your history, you’re doomed to repeat it,” local Marianna attorney LaDray Gilbert said. “And so we need to make sure that our children understand and not be made to feel bad for seeking out their history, and knowing the history, knowing about themselves, so they can improve and do better in the future.”

Gilbert gave a speech at Friday’s event where he challenged and encouraged children to ask more questions about their ancestor’s past, even if it’s uncomfortable.

During his speech, Gilbert referred to the “Claude Neal” tree, the alleged sight of a spectacle lynching back in 1934.

“If it makes people uncomfortable, then so what,” Gilbert said. “How uncomfortable does it make us feel to know that’s the legacy every time we walk around here, go in this courthouse and expect justice in this courthouse, with this tree sitting out here?”

Other community leaders share the same feeling as Gilbert. Former Mayor of Marianna, Elmore Bryant, said there’s still more work to be done.

“We need to have these conversations with our children because there is still racial inequalities and disparities that we need to take care of,” Bryant said.

The gathering ended with the children saying the names of victims of lynching in the area while holding balloons. After all the names were said, everyone in attendance let go of their balloons into the sky.

Attendees finished off the event by drinking strawberry soda with one another because it is a Juneteenth tradition to drink something red on this day.