PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Earlier this month a Mowat Middle School teacher was reading the book Zane and the hurricane out loud to her class. During the lesson, the teacher used a racial slur.

Mowat’s Principal sent out an apology to all involved and the teacher has since left the school.

But, local NAACP leaders and the book author claimed the racial slur was not even included in the book, and that the teacher made her own decision to use the word.

They’re demanding district officials make changes to avoid similar incidents in the future.

“Number one, the teacher is terminated, number two, that the teacher is reported, number three, we want to see that the district immediately holds meetings across its entire school district,” NAACP volunteer Rawsi Williams said.

At that meeting, the NAACP wants the district to emphasize that discrimination is not okay at any time.

Williams added this issue may need to be taken a step further.

“This is something that we might need to take beyond the school district, maybe we not only need to look at filing a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education but I think we may also have to begin to look at the certifications of those administrators and educators individually,” Williams said.

While school officials confirmed that the teacher no longer works in the District, they declined to say whether she quit or was fired.