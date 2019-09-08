NAACP hosts entrepreneurs workshop

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Branch of the NAACP hosted a workshop to help aspiring business owners start their business off on the right track.

An entrepreneurs workshop was held Saturday afternoon at the A.D. Harris Learning Village. Members of the community listened to guest speakers and asked questions on ways they can further their business ideas.

NAACP president, Rufus Wood, says new businesses are crucial after the impact Hurricane Michael had on the community.

“We feel like economics is so important in our community,” Wood said. “We wanted to empower the people in the community and assist them in starting their businesses.”

Saturday was the second of four workshops the group has planned. For more information on their next workshop, click here.

