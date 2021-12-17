NAACP host annual children Christmas party

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – Santa stopped by Oscar Patterson Elementary Friday.

140 children from Bay County Head Start, preschool, and Oscar Peterson attended the NAACP’s annual children’s Christmas party.

Santa greeted the kids and they all sang Christmas songs like ‘Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer and ‘Santa Claus is coming to town.’

This celebration has been going on since Hurricane Michael back in 2018. Bay County NAACP President Dr. Rufus Wood, Jr. says he wants children to leave understanding the true meaning of Christmas, which is all about giving.

“Christmas is about joy, unspeakable love, unsurpassable and we wanted to share that with the children this time of the year because it is a very special time of the year,” said Wood. “And I think that it’s a good tradition.”

Children received presents this year, which was not possible last year due to the pandemic. Wood said they look forward to this event each year.

