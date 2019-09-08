NAACP holds town hall meeting to discuss racism

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After a Mosley High School student made a video making multiple racial slurs while holding a gun, members of the community are still speaking out.

The Bay County Branch of the NAACP hosted a town hall meeting Saturday evening.

The topic of discussion was racism within the school district and on social media. Their goal of the evening was to develop a plan of action based on their last town hall meeting that focused on racism as well.

Chairman of A-CURE, Myron Hines, says they want local officials to take action regarding the Mosley student and that video.

“We want elected officials to address the issue, and either change the policy so they can address it, or make an arrest so they can check this kid out,” Hines said.

The NAACP calls special town hall meetings when they feel an important topic needs to be discussed.

