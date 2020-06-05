Bay County NAACP holding news conference

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Branch National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will hold a news conference on the death of George Floyd.

Floyd was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minn.

Officer Derek Chauvin, “knelt on George Floyd’s neck while he was restrained for a total of 8 minutes and 46 seconds,” officials wrote. “George Floyd was unresponsive for 2 minutes and 53 seconds of that time. Three other police officers stood and watched the entire time. They did absolutely nothing to stop Derek Chauvin. We pray for the Floyd family. We sympathize, empathize and grieve with them in their loss.”

The organization added that they support peaceful protests along with peace and calm in the community.

“During this critical time in which the enduring systemic racism of our nation is exposed through radical disparities of the COVID-19 crisis, the lynching of George Floyd, the killing of countless others and the ongoing attack on democracy, the NAACP continues the fight for justice,” officials wrote. “We call for peace and calm in our community. We issue this call because we know that violence is never the answer. We are guided by the words of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., ‘Returning violence for violence multiplies violence, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars.'”

The news conference is scheduled to begin at noon. WMBB will carry it live on the MyPanhandle Mobile App.