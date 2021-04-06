NAACP candidates forum to be held tonight

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The NAACP is holding a candidates forum over Zoom tonight.

They will be discussing several items on the ballot for the Bay County election.

The Panama City Commission Ward 4 candidates, incumbent Mike Nichols and Josh Street, will be discussing why they are running, along with answering questions.

There will also be a presentation about the proposed Bay District Schools millage increase. Superintendent Bill Husfelt and a Bay County Taxpayers representative will speak on the topic.

The forum begins tonight at 6 p.m. Click here for the link to the Zoom meeting.