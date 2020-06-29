Musician donates E-bikes to Bay County Sheriff’s Office

BAY COUNTY Fla. — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office will soon be using E-bikes for patrol both on and off the beaches.

Musician Brian Kelley from the popular country music band Florida Georgia Line donated all 12 bikes to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Monday morning.

Kelley worked with YOLO Boards to design these bikes for Sheriff’s office.

The bikes have a bigger charge and there are sirens and lights near the front.

Kelley said the idea came to be after seeing Sheriff’s Deputies trying to chase someone while riding regular bikes after Hurricane Michael.

“I saw an officer riding a bike through a backyard, and he was not going anywhere fast, it was that moment honestly, two years ago,” said Kelley.

Kelley said he was taught to take care of his neighbors, and he hopes this donation will do just that.

“I was like, an E-bike would come in handy pretty good,” said Kelley. “He would probably be able to find who he was looking for. Not only that, it really gets them in the community. It really helps connect them with everyone they are serving. It creates a pretty cool unique bond.”

Sheriff Ford gave Kelley an honorary deputy badge to thank him for his donation to the department. He said these bikes will start use immediately.