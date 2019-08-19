Murder under investigation in Gulf County

One person was killed and the suspect is still at large in a Monday morning murder in Gulf County, officials said.

The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened shortly after 10 a.m. Monday at 204 Sea Pines Lane, in the Gulf Aire Subdivision, deputies wrote in a news release.

“This is an isolated incident and there is no reason to believe that the general public is at risk,” the news release states. “We continue to investigate leads pertaining to the case. At this point, the shooter has not been taken into custody.”

