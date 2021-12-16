Murder suspect believed to be with Chipley woman

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A man with charges of aggravated battery and murder that escaped the Sunland Center in Marianna on December 10 is still on the loose.

Ortiz-Rivera

The Marianna Police sent out an update with recent and updated photographs of Luis Ortiz-Rivera that they have obtained.

Investigators believe Ortiz-Rivera may be in the company of Kalee Gilbert, 20, of Chipley.

Kalee Gilbert

Kalee Gilbert was last known to be driving a black Ford 4-door sedan. Police said the whereabouts of Ortiz-Rivera are still unknown.

Investigators are working diligently to locate Ortiz-Rivera.

If you or anyone you know has any information into the whereabouts of Ortiz-Rivera or Kalee Gilbert, you are urged to contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or to remain anonymous, contact Chipola Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000.

