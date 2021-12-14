Mural project expanding to Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN Fla. (WMBB) – Some improvements in Lynn Haven do not require any construction, just some artistic abilities.

Lynn Haven Commissioner Brandon Aldridge wants to find a way to hire local artists to create murals. He said he likes what he sees in Panama City’s Downtown with all of the murals adorning the walls of businesses.

He is hoping to do the same on the side of the Lynn Haven water tower. Not only does it provide some color, but Aldridge believes the art serves as a legacy for the future.

“You got the little window areas around those tanks,” said Aldridge. “Maybe fill in those window areas instead of the entire tank and then that way we aren’t spending as much money or tax dollars and hopefully again we will find an artist who is willing to not just work for profit but also just have their work be in the city for a long time.”

Aldridge said he wants the Highway 77 corridor to look clean and have more life. The commission will take a closer look at a mural project next year.