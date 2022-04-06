PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County elections workers spent Wednesday ensuring election equipment is ready for the April 19 Super Tuesday municipal elections.

Representatives from Panama City Beach, Callaway, Mexico Beach, and Springfield were at the Supervisor of Elections office today.

It took hours for the process to be completed.

“People care when there’s a close election but they should care from the very beginning like we’re doing right now,” Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen said. “It’s very important. What we’re doing right now is validated and proven so that when the election becomes close, we’ve got the proof that the system worked and things did what they were supposed to do.”

The public was allowed to watch the process take place.