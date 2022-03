PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The municipal elections in Bay County are fast approaching in April, and requested mail-in ballots are on their way.



Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen said his office started the mailing today.

Four cities will hold elections Callaway, Mexico Beach, Springfield and Panama City Beach.

Early voting will be April 11-15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Super Tuesday is April 19th if you would like to vote by mail