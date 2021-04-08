Municipal candidates’ forum for City of Parker to be held Thursday night

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Parker is hosting a municipal candidates’ forum at the Parker Elementary School cafeteria tonight.

Candidates for Parker’s mayor and city council member seats 1 & 3 will be speaking.

The candidates for mayor are Andrew Kelly and Rich Musgrave.

Candidates for seat 1 of the city council are Ron Chaple and Theresa Evans.

Candidates for seat 3 of the city council are April Gibson and Ken Thomas, Jr.

The forum is free and open to the public. It begins at 6 p.m.

Watch the live stream of the event here: