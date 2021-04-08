Municipal candidates’ forum for City of Parker to be held Thursday night

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Parker is hosting a municipal candidates’ forum at the Parker Elementary School cafeteria tonight.

Candidates for Parker’s mayor and city council member seats 1 & 3 will be speaking.

The candidates for mayor are Andrew Kelly and Rich Musgrave.

Candidates for seat 1 of the city council are Ron Chaple and Theresa Evans.

Candidates for seat 3 of the city council are April Gibson and Ken Thomas, Jr.

The forum is free and open to the public. It begins at 6 p.m.

Watch the live stream of the event here:

