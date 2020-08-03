Multiple shots fired at Holmes County standoff, no injuries

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday night, numerous shots were fired at a standoff involving deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and a resident of a house on County Road 183-A.

Deputies responded to a call about a domestic disturbance at the residence of John Kennith Kennison, 73.

When deputies knocked on Kennison’s door, Kennison asked who was there. Deupties identified themselves and Kennison fired a round.

The deputies took cover until backup arrived.

Over the next several hours, the deputies made numerous unsuccessful attempts to contact Kennison via loudspeaker and phone. Holmes County Sheriff’s Office SWAT then arrived on the scene. It approached the house to break a window and get a better view into the house. Kennison fired two more rounds.

Deputies then contacted Walton County SWAT, which arrived with a gas grenade launcher. Kennison again fired several more rounds.

Walton SWAT launched several gas grenades into the house, prompting Kennison to exit. He was wearing a bulletproof vest.

Deputies took Kennison into custody.

There were no injuries.