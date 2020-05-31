Deputy shot in Altha, at least one other person shot

ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB) — A deputy was shot and at least one other person was shot, although law enforcement sources are not saying how many people were injured, during a car show in Altha Saturday night.

One person was air lifted from the scene.

The incident happened at the Tri-States Mega Show, a car show with drag racing and a sound competition.

There is a heavy police presence currently at the scene. News 13 has reporters on the scene and we are trying to get more information as it becomes available.