Multiple people charged in PCB fight

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police have charged multiple people in a fight in a parking lot on Panama City Beach.

Video of the fight went viral on social media.

Police said they were able to identify all parties involved in the disturbance.

Arrest warrants were issued for Erica Latrice Robinson, Demetrius Deen Robbins, Laquandria Kilpatrick, residing in Atlanta, Georgia and Eric Harmon residing in Phenix City, Alabama.

Robinson was charged with disorderly conduct and two counts of simple battery. Mr. Robbins was charged with disorderly conduct and simple battery. Ms. Kilpatrick was charged with disorderly conduct. Mr. Harmon was charged with disorderly conduct and simple battery.

