Multiple Injuries were reported in a crash at Highway 231 and 4th Avenue in Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities were on scene Friday afternoon following a serious wreck in Youngstown.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that the wreck happened on Highway 231 and 4th Avenue at about 3 p.m. Multiple injuries were reported in the crash.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.