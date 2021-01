Update: Minutes after announcing appointments for seniors for the coronavirus vaccine the Bay County Health Department said all of the appointments are full and they will use all of the vaccines they received this week.

"All COVID-19 vaccine appointments filled for this week. DOH-Bay received a small supply of 2,000 vaccines in our initial shipment. 500 of those are allocated to our first responders. Based on the current supplies we scheduled to our capacity of 100 appointments a day for Tuesday, January 5 – Friday, January 8 and 75 appointments every 2 hours on Saturday at our offsite event," officials wrote. "Some of our supplies will also be used to vaccinate healthcare providers. Please be patient as we are committed to get COVID-19 vaccines to our community."