Multiple individuals arrested on felony drug charges in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)- The Washington County sheriff’s office has made several unrelated felony drug arrests.

Christopher Reinhardt of Chipley was arrested on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ryan Massey is facing felony charges of methamphetamine possession, tampering with evidence, and habitually driving with a suspended license.

Chad Cousineau has been charged with possession of methamphetamine as well as possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Floyd has been charged with possession of methamphetamine after deputies discovered a pill bottle containing the drugs of during a search of the vehicle.

Preston Tousignant has been arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Each of the individuals was transported and booked into the Washington County jail.