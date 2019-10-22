LIVE NOW /
Multiple counties lift burn ban

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Tuesday, Walton County Commissioners voted to lift their county-wide burn ban after beneficial rain fell across the panhandle.

They join Holmes and Jackson counties, who lifted their burn bans last week. However, Washington and Liberty counties still have a burn ban in place and Florida Forest Services advises they will not issue any burn permits for Bay, Gulf or Calhoun counties until further notice.

Walton County Fire Rescue shared the news on their facebook page and also encouraged people to follow some rules while burning to ensure safety.

They advised residents and tourists to keep fires 25 feet from wooded areas, 50 feet from public roads, 25 feet from your house, and 150 feet from other occupied structures.

