Multiple agencies continue to search for armed suspect in Clarksville area

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–A manhunt is still underway in Calhoun County as multiple agencies search for an armed suspect who allegedly held a pastor at gunpoint.

The Sheriff’s Office says it happened in the Poplar Head Church and Carr School area.

Law enforcement says they are looking for a white male who is possibly in his 30’s.

They say he was last seen wearing black gloves and a black jacket.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging all residents to keep their doors locked and to not approach the suspect if you come across him.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 850-674-5049.