Multiple agencies respond to disturbance in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several residents were evacuated from a portion of E. 5th Court and Massalina Drive as multiple agencies responded to a disturbance on Friday night.

According to the Panama City Police Department, authorities responded to an incident involving shots fired at 502 E. 5th Court at around 10p.m. on Friday. Police said a man shot a weapon several times in the area of his residence, with another person inside the home.

PCPD along with their SWAT team was assisted by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield PD, and Panama City Beach PD in responding to the disturbance; upon arrival, police said they set up a perimeter and asked residents near the home to leave the area.

After making contact with the suspect, officers said he surrendered himself and he is now secure and in custody. They said no one was injured throughout the incident.

A neighbor in the area who evacuated said his street is usually quiet, and that they had not heard any disturbances come from the home before.

This investigation is ongoing and any charges against the suspect are pending. Police are still working to determine what the driving factor was behind the incident.